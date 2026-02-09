Venezuelan Opposition Clashes: Guanipa Kidnapping Bares Political Tensions

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced Monday that ally Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted following his recent release from detention. The kidnapping, involving heavily armed civilians, occurred in Caracas shortly after the government freed several opposition figures amid rising international pressure.

These releases came as Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, in power since the capture of Nicolas Maduro, faced scrutiny from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to address concerns over politically linked imprisonments. Freed detainees, including Guanipa, previously voiced hopes for a democratic transformation in Venezuela.

Guanipa's disappearance raises alarm among rights groups and families, as debate over an amnesty bill unfolds in the National Assembly. This legislative move could potentially release hundreds more from prison, offering cautious optimism for Venezuela's political landscape.