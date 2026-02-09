Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha Over Leader of Opposition's Right to Speak
The Lok Sabha session was adjourned as opposition parties demanded Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak before the Union Budget discussion. Despite Krishna Prasad Tennati and Shashi Tharoor's involvement, the stalemate led to multiple adjournments amid accusations of planned disruptions by the Speaker.
The Lok Sabha proceedings hit a roadblock on Monday, with adjournments marking the day as opposition parties demanded that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi be given the floor before discussing the Union Budget. The insistence halted debates and highlighted deep divides within the House.
As Krishna Prasad Tennati called for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to initiate the budget debate, opposition members stood firm on their demand for Gandhi's precedence. Tennati sought clarity on whether the Leader of Opposition should be granted speaking priority, noting Congress had designated Tharoor as their lead speaker.
Despite Speaker Om Birla's reminders that these issues could be raised during the budget discussions, disruptions persisted. Accusations of strategic interruptions prompted further adjournments, stalling the legislative process.
