Nitin Nabin's Triumphant Homecoming: A BJP Celebration in Patna
Nitin Nabin, BJP president, was warmly welcomed in Patna after his appointment to the party's top post. Party workers celebrated his homecoming with a colorful motorcycle rally and a felicitation program. Nabin, also an MLA, plans to meet Bihar's party leaders and attend an assembly session.
Nitin Nabin, BJP president, received an enthusiastic reception in his hometown of Patna on Monday upon his first visit since taking the helm of the party.
A large contingent of party workers gathered at the airport to greet the 45-year-old leader, who proceeded directly to a state-organized felicitation event at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, approximately 7 km away.
Supporters, distinguished by saffron turbans and fluttering BJP flags, rallied on hundreds of motorcycles as festive Bhojpuri tunes lauding leadership played loudly. Nabin is expected to consult with Bihar's MPs and legislators later and will attend the assembly session on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
