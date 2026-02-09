Owaisi Challenges Bharat Ratna Proposal for Savarkar Amidst Political Debate
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the proposal to award VD Savarkar the Bharat Ratna, invoking Maulvi Allauddin's freedom struggle. This debate follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's support for Savarkar receiving the award. Congress and Shiv Sena MPs expressed opposing views on the implications of honoring Savarkar.
In a heated political exchange, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently opposed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the suggestion by the Sangh chief to honor VD Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna.
Owaisi referenced Maulvi Allauddin, a figure in the 1857 rebellion, to challenge Savarkar's eligibility for India's highest civilian honor. He questioned why a man, who allegedly petitioned the British for mercy, should be celebrated when freedom fighters like Allauddin sacrificed much without such pleas.
The discussion gained further momentum following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that awarding Savarkar would enhance the prestige of the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, Congress and some Shiv Sena (UBT) members voiced their disapproval, highlighting national heroes' sacrifices and historical interpretations in the ongoing debate.
