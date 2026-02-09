Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Anutin's Victory Redraws Conservative Landscape

Thailand witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape on Monday, as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's party triumphed in the general elections, securing a stronger-than-expected position. With 94% of the votes counted, the Bhumjaithai party led with 193 out of 500 parliamentary seats, marking a decisive win in a tight race.

Anutin expressed a desire for a robust government capable of forming a strong majority, taking note of the election's positive impact on the economy as stock markets surged by over 3%. Amidst challenges, Anutin highlighted nationalism's role in the victory, promising to construct a wall along Thailand's border with Cambodia and maintain closed checkpoints to bolster national security.

The election results challenge the dominance of the Pheu Thai Party and signal a complex political future with potential constitutional changes. Anutin reaffirmed commitment to continue existing financial policies and address economic concerns, vowing the government would firmly act in line with public sentiment towards a new, democratic constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)