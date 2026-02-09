Left Menu

Veteran Leader Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was hospitalized in Pune due to throat and cough issues. The 85-year-old politician was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic for treatment of a suspected throat infection, where a team of doctors will determine the next steps. Dr. Parvez Grant confirmed the admission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:59 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

National Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, has been admitted to a Pune hospital due to complaints of throat and coughing issues. The 85-year-old politician was transferred from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic.

Dr. Parvez Grant, the clinic's chief cardiologist and managing trustee, acknowledged Pawar's admission, citing a potential throat infection as the cause. "Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr. Grant said.

Pawar is an influential figure in Maharashtra politics. The news of his hospitalization has garnered attention across the state's political spectrum as supporters and colleagues express concern for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

