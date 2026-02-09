Veteran Leader Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Pune

National Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, has been admitted to a Pune hospital due to complaints of throat and coughing issues. The 85-year-old politician was transferred from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic.

Dr. Parvez Grant, the clinic's chief cardiologist and managing trustee, acknowledged Pawar's admission, citing a potential throat infection as the cause. "Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr. Grant said.

Pawar is an influential figure in Maharashtra politics. The news of his hospitalization has garnered attention across the state's political spectrum as supporters and colleagues express concern for his health.

