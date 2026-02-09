Left Menu

BJP and Shiv Sena Lead in Maharashtra Local Body Elections

The BJP and Shiv Sena are leading in the early trends of Maharashtra's local body elections. With counting ongoing, they hold substantial leads in several Zilla Parishad seats. The results could influence the future direction of the NCP's factions, which contested together in some regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:04 IST
BJP and Shiv Sena Lead in Maharashtra Local Body Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early trends of Maharashtra's local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, Shiv Sena, have taken a significant lead. Their combined strength is evident in their dominance across multiple Zilla Parishad seats, with counting still underway.

The State Election Commission is yet to officially confirm results. However, reports indicate that the BJP is ahead in 200 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has a lead in 137 seats. These elections cover 731 seats spread across 12 Zilla Parishads in regions such as Raigad, Pune, and Latur.

This election outcome is critical as it may shape the political strategy of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. The two groups united, setting aside past differences, to contest these elections in a strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

 India
2
Bhumjaithai's Triumph: Thailand's Political Landscape Reshaped

Bhumjaithai's Triumph: Thailand's Political Landscape Reshaped

 Global
3
Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

 India
4
Zimbabwe's Dominant Bowlers Decimate Oman in T20 Clash

Zimbabwe's Dominant Bowlers Decimate Oman in T20 Clash

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026