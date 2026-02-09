BJP and Shiv Sena Lead in Maharashtra Local Body Elections

In the early trends of Maharashtra's local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, Shiv Sena, have taken a significant lead. Their combined strength is evident in their dominance across multiple Zilla Parishad seats, with counting still underway.

The State Election Commission is yet to officially confirm results. However, reports indicate that the BJP is ahead in 200 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has a lead in 137 seats. These elections cover 731 seats spread across 12 Zilla Parishads in regions such as Raigad, Pune, and Latur.

This election outcome is critical as it may shape the political strategy of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. The two groups united, setting aside past differences, to contest these elections in a strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)