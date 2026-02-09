Marco Rubio Leads U.S. Delegation to Munich Security Conference
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a large U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference. Over 50 members of Congress are expected, along with the governors of Michigan and California. The event's focus will be on restoring trust in transatlantic relations amid a crisis of credibility.
The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is set to head a significant delegation of American officials attending the Munich Security Conference this weekend, as announced by Wolfgang Ischinger, the conference chairman.
In addition to Rubio's delegation, more than 50 members of Congress and the governors of Michigan and California will be present at the conference, aimed at addressing transatlantic relations amid a crisis of trust and credibility.
Ischinger remarked on the crisis, expressing satisfaction that the U.S. is showing strong interest in engaging at Munich, highlighting the importance of strengthening relations between the United States and Europe.
