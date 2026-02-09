Congress Women MPs Demand Fair Play from Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Allegations

In a significant political move, Congress women MPs have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to maintain impartiality amidst what they describe as undue pressure from the ruling party. The allegations come in light of Birla's statements defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-appearance in Parliament.

Led by prominent figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MPs assert that Birla's comments cast unfounded aspersions on their intentions, pointing to a narrative that opposes their consistent fight against the current government's policies. They maintain their commitment to constitutional values and non-violence while demanding transparency in parliamentary conduct.

The letter highlights the obstructed opportunity for opposition voices, like Rahul Gandhi, in debating the President's address, juxtaposed against the Speaker's alleged defense of Modi's absence. The Congress women MPs appeal for fairness and assert their readiness to support Birla, should he choose to stand against external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)