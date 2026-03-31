Record-Breaking Advance Pricing Agreements Propel Taxation Transparency

In a record-breaking feat, the Income Tax Department achieved a new milestone by signing 219 advance pricing agreements (APA) in the fiscal year ending March 31. This pushes the cumulative total to 1,034, setting a new standard in fiscal collaboration.

According to a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this accomplishment surpasses last year's record of 174 APAs and marks a significant stride in enhancing the ease of doing business, particularly for multinational companies involved in cross-border transactions.

The department also concluded 84 Bilateral APAs with 13 treaty partners, the highest in India's BAPA history, with first-ever agreements inked with nations like France, Indonesia, Ireland, and Sweden, paving the way for strengthened international tax cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)