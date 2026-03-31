Record-Breaking Advance Pricing Agreements Propel Taxation Transparency
The Income Tax Department signed 219 advance pricing agreements this fiscal year, breaking previous records. With a total of 1,034 agreements, the initiative has enhanced business efficiency and transparency, especially for multinational corporations. There were also notable advancements in Bilateral APAs with new countries like France and Sweden.
- Country:
- India
In a record-breaking feat, the Income Tax Department achieved a new milestone by signing 219 advance pricing agreements (APA) in the fiscal year ending March 31. This pushes the cumulative total to 1,034, setting a new standard in fiscal collaboration.
According to a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this accomplishment surpasses last year's record of 174 APAs and marks a significant stride in enhancing the ease of doing business, particularly for multinational companies involved in cross-border transactions.
The department also concluded 84 Bilateral APAs with 13 treaty partners, the highest in India's BAPA history, with first-ever agreements inked with nations like France, Indonesia, Ireland, and Sweden, paving the way for strengthened international tax cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)