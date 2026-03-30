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CIC Flags Transparency Gaps in Delhi's Ladli Scheme

The Central Information Commission highlights deficiencies in information dissemination affecting Delhi's Ladli scheme. Issues include difficulties in accessing policy documents due to website glitches and lack of claim updates. Recommendations suggest improved coordination and real-time updates to beneficiaries to enhance transparency and reduce RTI appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:39 IST
CIC Flags Transparency Gaps in Delhi's Ladli Scheme
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The Central Information Commission has identified significant lapses in information distribution affecting the implementation of the Delhi government's Ladli scheme. These gaps include issues like policy document accessibility and claim updates.

Technical glitches on the insurer's website have prevented beneficiaries from downloading their policy documents, creating barriers in transparency. Furthermore, there is no system to keep beneficiaries informed about their claim status or the insurance company official handling their cases.

To address these concerns, the Commission recommends better system coordination, including seamless integration via API/bridging software, and suggests SMS notifications to keep beneficiaries updated. These measures could curb the filing of unnecessary RTI appeals, thereby aiding both public authorities and beneficiaries.

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