West Bengal on Tight Deadline for Police Transfers Before Elections

The Election Commission has issued a directive requiring the West Bengal government to complete the transfer and posting of police personnel related to election duties by February 15, according to an official statement. This move is in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, which are scheduled to take place within the next three months.

In a letter addressed to the state's home secretary, the office of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal underlined the necessity of meeting the specified deadline. The directive follows an earlier memorandum issued on January 12, emphasizing the importance of timely actions to ensure an orderly election process. The letter also requested that a compliance report be submitted immediately for forwarding to the Election Commission.

Copies of the communication were sent to the Additional Director General of Police (Legal) and the State Police Nodal Officer, highlighting the critical need for follow-ups. The organized transfer of police personnel associated with election duties forms a crucial aspect of the Commission's efforts to secure free and fair polls.

