Sharad Pawar Hospitalized Amidst Political Turmoil Following Nephew's Tragic Demise

Sharad Pawar was admitted to a Pune hospital with breathing issues. Following his nephew Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, political shifts include Sunetra Pawar becoming Deputy Chief Minister. Merger discussions proceed; Pawar criticizes Devendra Fadnavis's comments on these talks.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune due to complaints of cough and breathing difficulties. The incident occurred while he was in Baramati, according to his office.

The political landscape of the party shook last month when Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and nephew of Sharad Pawar, tragically died in a plane crash. Following this, Sunetra Pawar, Ajit's wife, assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister, a move that was publicly supported by Sharad Pawar.

Amidst the emotional turmoil, Sharad Pawar addressed ongoing merger discussions between factions within the party. He dismissed comments from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding these discussions, claiming that Fadnavis was uninformed. Pawar emphasized that the focus remains on supporting those grieving, with no immediate political decisions being made.

