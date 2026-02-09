Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: NCP Chief Hospitalized in Pune

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, was hospitalized in Pune after experiencing severe coughing and respiratory issues.

Transported from his Baramati residence, the senior leader reached Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was joined by family members including his daughter, Supriya Sule.

Medical professionals, led by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Parvez Grant, are currently assessing Pawar's condition to determine the necessary medical response.

