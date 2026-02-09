Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: NCP Chief Hospitalized in Pune
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, aged 85, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune due to a persistent cough and breathing difficulties. Accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule, the former Union minister reached Ruby Hall Clinic from Baramati. Doctors are set to evaluate his health condition.
Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, was hospitalized in Pune after experiencing severe coughing and respiratory issues.
Transported from his Baramati residence, the senior leader reached Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was joined by family members including his daughter, Supriya Sule.
Medical professionals, led by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Parvez Grant, are currently assessing Pawar's condition to determine the necessary medical response.
