BJP Alleges Violation of Conduct in Jharkhand Civic Polls

The BJP's Jharkhand branch has leveled accusations against the JMM-led state government, suggesting an attempt to unfairly influence upcoming civic polls. The controversy centers on reports about a proposed Rs 20,000 business loan scheme meant for Maiyan Samman Yojana beneficiaries, which the BJP claims breaches election conduct regulations.

A BJP delegation, helmed by the party's legal cell leader Sudhir Kumar, has brought the matter to the state election commission, labeling the loan announcement a clear violation of the election model code of conduct. Kumar has further demanded an investigation to identify those responsible for circulating the information, insisting on lodging an FIR against the implicated official.

However, the Jharkhand Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition, dismissed the BJP's allegations as baseless. Rakesh Sinha, the party's media spokesperson, stated that no official announcements had been made, and criticized the BJP's reliance on newspaper articles for their complaint. Meanwhile, 375 candidates are competing in the Ranchi civic elections, with major parties backing different candidates for key positions.