Tensions Rise as AAP Protests Against Congress Leader's Remarks

AAP workers clashed with police using water cannons as they protested against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's remarks perceived as derogatory towards Minister Harbhajan Singh. Several AAP leaders were detained. The protest highlighted tensions over classist comments and accusations of anti-Dalit sentiment by the Congress.

Updated: 09-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:15 IST
Tensions Rise as AAP Protests Against Congress Leader's Remarks
A clash erupted on Monday as police deployed water cannons against AAP workers attempting to breach barricades towards Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's residence. The protest was a reaction to Bajwa's remarks about Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.

AAP leaders, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, were among those detained by the Chandigarh police. The situation saw heavy police deployment outside the Punjab MLA hostel in Sector-4 and highlighted the political tension between the parties.

The protest followed accusations from the AAP accusing the Congress of an anti-Dalit mindset, demanding an apology from Bajwa within 24 hours over the comments. Congress leaders refuted these allegations, labeling them as misconstrued for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

