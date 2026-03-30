Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Critiques KKR's Captaincy as Rohit Dominates with the Bat

Harbhajan Singh criticized KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane for not utilizing Sunil Narine effectively against the dominating Rohit Sharma in an IPL match. Despite Narine's strong record, he wasn't used in the powerplay, allowing Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to chase down a massive target effortlessly. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan praised Shardul Thakur's persistent bowling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST
Harbhajan Singh Critiques KKR's Captaincy as Rohit Dominates with the Bat
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane for his tactical decisions during their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians.

Singh noted that not utilizing Sunil Narine in the powerplay against Rohit Sharma, despite Narine's strong track record, was a missed opportunity to curb the Mumbai batsman's dominance.

In contrast, analyst Irfan Pathan lauded Shardul Thakur for his resilient bowling efforts, citing his courageous and innovative approach in a challenging match.

TRENDING

1
Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery Amid Missile Strikes

Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery Amid Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Debate Over Colonia Dignidad: Memorial Controversy in Chile

Debate Over Colonia Dignidad: Memorial Controversy in Chile

 Germany
3
Global Air Travel Chaos: Major Hubs Shut Down

Global Air Travel Chaos: Major Hubs Shut Down

 Global
4
Bastar was left behind in development due to the shadow of 'red terror': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Bastar was left behind in development due to the shadow of 'red terror': Uni...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026