Harbhajan Singh Critiques KKR's Captaincy as Rohit Dominates with the Bat
Harbhajan Singh criticized KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane for not utilizing Sunil Narine effectively against the dominating Rohit Sharma in an IPL match. Despite Narine's strong record, he wasn't used in the powerplay, allowing Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to chase down a massive target effortlessly. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan praised Shardul Thakur's persistent bowling efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane for his tactical decisions during their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians.
Singh noted that not utilizing Sunil Narine in the powerplay against Rohit Sharma, despite Narine's strong track record, was a missed opportunity to curb the Mumbai batsman's dominance.
In contrast, analyst Irfan Pathan lauded Shardul Thakur for his resilient bowling efforts, citing his courageous and innovative approach in a challenging match.
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