Harbhajan Singh Critiques KKR's Captaincy as Rohit Dominates with the Bat

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane for his tactical decisions during their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians.

Singh noted that not utilizing Sunil Narine in the powerplay against Rohit Sharma, despite Narine's strong track record, was a missed opportunity to curb the Mumbai batsman's dominance.

In contrast, analyst Irfan Pathan lauded Shardul Thakur for his resilient bowling efforts, citing his courageous and innovative approach in a challenging match.