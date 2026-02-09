Starmer Under Fire: UK Political Crisis Intensifies Amid Epstein Scandal

In a dramatic political upheaval, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is embroiled in controversy following the resignation of two top aides over the appointment of a controversial diplomat linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The latest scandal has sparked a rift within the Labour Party, with members questioning Starmer's leadership and decision-making abilities.

Morgan McSweeney and Tim Allan resigned from their senior positions, citing the public backlash against Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the US. Documents have revealed Mandelson's connections with Epstein, prompting a UK police investigation and drawing criticism from both the public and opposition parties.

The political storm continues to escalate, with Starmer issuing an apology to Epstein's victims, admitting oversight in the vetting process. This week's Parliamentary Labour Party meeting is set to be a crucial test for Starmer, as he seeks to reassure his Cabinet and MPs amid growing pressures.

