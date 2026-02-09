Political Ruckus over SASCI Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session descended into chaos on Monday after PDP representative Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of placing the Union Territory into a debt trap through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) initiative. The allegation led to fierce arguments and eventual adjournment.

Para's assertions were countered by the National Conference, with chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq claiming Para was misleading the assembly. Meanwhile, BJP legislators walked out in protest, alleging insufficient opportunity to discuss the budget. The turmoil underscored tensions over governance and fiscal strategies.

Para warned that the SASCI scheme could lead Jammu and Kashmir towards financial ruin, likening it to struggling nations. Despite these claims, officials argued that the scheme aimed to enhance infrastructure and boost long-term development. The assembly remains divided, with pressing concerns over budget execution and socio-economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)