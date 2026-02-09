Left Menu

Political Ruckus over SASCI Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly faced disruptions as PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of endangering the Union Territory with the SASCI scheme, labeling it a debt trap. This led to a heated exchange with the National Conference, resulting in an early adjournment amidst BJP protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:11 IST
Political Ruckus over SASCI Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session descended into chaos on Monday after PDP representative Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of placing the Union Territory into a debt trap through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) initiative. The allegation led to fierce arguments and eventual adjournment.

Para's assertions were countered by the National Conference, with chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq claiming Para was misleading the assembly. Meanwhile, BJP legislators walked out in protest, alleging insufficient opportunity to discuss the budget. The turmoil underscored tensions over governance and fiscal strategies.

Para warned that the SASCI scheme could lead Jammu and Kashmir towards financial ruin, likening it to struggling nations. Despite these claims, officials argued that the scheme aimed to enhance infrastructure and boost long-term development. The assembly remains divided, with pressing concerns over budget execution and socio-economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli

NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli

 India
2
Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing

Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing

 United States
3
High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

 India
4
Delhi Police Probes Alleged Leak of 'Four Stars of Destiny'

Delhi Police Probes Alleged Leak of 'Four Stars of Destiny'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026