Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Historical Pluralism at National Conference

At the National History Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor delivered a compelling argument for embracing historical pluralism, cautioning against the simplification of India's rich historical tapestry. He stressed that the nation's story, woven from countless threads, cannot be condensed into a singular narrative.

Tharoor underscored the role of various societal factions—including institutions, politicians, and educators—in shaping historical discourse. 'The authorship of our past extends beyond historians to those influencing public dialogue,' he stated, highlighting history's integral connection to current societal self-perception.

The conference comes amid a national debate on historical interpretation in education. Tharoor criticized moves to refine India's history into an exclusive framework, urging recognition of the country's capacity to integrate diverse influences. He lamented recent curriculum changes, such as those detailing the Ghaznavid invasions, for potentially skewing educational narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)