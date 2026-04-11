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Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Historical Pluralism at National Conference

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for a pluralistic approach to India's history at the National History Conference 2026, highlighting the dangers of monolithic narratives. Addressing educators and politicians, he emphasized the diversity of India's historical influences, challenging contemporary efforts to streamline history for ideological purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:26 IST
Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Historical Pluralism at National Conference
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the National History Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor delivered a compelling argument for embracing historical pluralism, cautioning against the simplification of India's rich historical tapestry. He stressed that the nation's story, woven from countless threads, cannot be condensed into a singular narrative.

Tharoor underscored the role of various societal factions—including institutions, politicians, and educators—in shaping historical discourse. 'The authorship of our past extends beyond historians to those influencing public dialogue,' he stated, highlighting history's integral connection to current societal self-perception.

The conference comes amid a national debate on historical interpretation in education. Tharoor criticized moves to refine India's history into an exclusive framework, urging recognition of the country's capacity to integrate diverse influences. He lamented recent curriculum changes, such as those detailing the Ghaznavid invasions, for potentially skewing educational narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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