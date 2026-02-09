Assam Political Storm: Gogoi Rebuts CM Sarma's Allegations

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has refuted allegations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding purported Pakistani connections, asserting there is no evidence in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report to support such claims.

In a recent press conference, Gogoi criticized Sarma for unveiling personal details about his children, terming it a "new low," and questioned the chief minister's delay in making the SIT findings public. He expressed his intent to pursue legal action against Sarma for the disclosures.

The controversy unfolds as Assam prepares for upcoming assembly polls, with Gogoi accusing Sarma and the BJP of conspiring to tarnish his reputation. Gogoi also highlighted real issues faced by the state, such as drug abuse and the recognition of six communities' ST status.

