Assam Political Storm: Gogoi Rebuts CM Sarma's Allegations

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi dismisses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Pakistani links. Gogoi claims the SIT report lacks evidence and criticizes Sarma for revealing his children's details. The political tussle continues ahead of assembly polls, with Gogoi considering legal action against Sarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:43 IST
Assam Political Storm: Gogoi Rebuts CM Sarma's Allegations
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has refuted allegations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding purported Pakistani connections, asserting there is no evidence in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report to support such claims.

In a recent press conference, Gogoi criticized Sarma for unveiling personal details about his children, terming it a "new low," and questioned the chief minister's delay in making the SIT findings public. He expressed his intent to pursue legal action against Sarma for the disclosures.

The controversy unfolds as Assam prepares for upcoming assembly polls, with Gogoi accusing Sarma and the BJP of conspiring to tarnish his reputation. Gogoi also highlighted real issues faced by the state, such as drug abuse and the recognition of six communities' ST status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

