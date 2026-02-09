Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is holding his ground against calls for his resignation, a stance affirmed by his spokesperson following the suggestion from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Starmer remains resolute, supported by a decisive five-year mandate from the electorate. His spokesperson emphasized his unique position as one of only four Labour leaders to have ever won a general election.

Despite the internal political pressure, Starmer is committed to fulfilling his electoral promise of delivering substantial change, underscoring his determination to maintain his leadership position.

(With inputs from agencies.)