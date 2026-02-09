Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation
Amidst calls for his resignation by Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains steadfast, backed by a clear five-year mandate from the British people. Starmer stands as one of only four Labour leaders to secure a general election victory, determined to deliver change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is holding his ground against calls for his resignation, a stance affirmed by his spokesperson following the suggestion from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Starmer remains resolute, supported by a decisive five-year mandate from the electorate. His spokesperson emphasized his unique position as one of only four Labour leaders to have ever won a general election.
Despite the internal political pressure, Starmer is committed to fulfilling his electoral promise of delivering substantial change, underscoring his determination to maintain his leadership position.

