Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

Amidst calls for his resignation by Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains steadfast, backed by a clear five-year mandate from the British people. Starmer stands as one of only four Labour leaders to secure a general election victory, determined to deliver change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is holding his ground against calls for his resignation, a stance affirmed by his spokesperson following the suggestion from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Starmer remains resolute, supported by a decisive five-year mandate from the electorate. His spokesperson emphasized his unique position as one of only four Labour leaders to have ever won a general election.

Despite the internal political pressure, Starmer is committed to fulfilling his electoral promise of delivering substantial change, underscoring his determination to maintain his leadership position.

