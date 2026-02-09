Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure to resign after the leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, publicly called for him to step down. This follows the controversial Mandelson-Epstein scandal, which has put the Prime Minister's leadership under scrutiny.

Despite the growing dissent, British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed have openly pledged their unwavering support for Starmer. They emphasize the necessity of maintaining focus on the Labour Party's mission to transform Britain.

In defense of Starmer, Lammy expressed his support on social media platform X, while Reed highlighted Starmer's leadership during the successful 2024 election. Both politicians insist that staying the course is crucial for the party's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)