Left Menu

Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

Amid calls from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for his resignation, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer receives public backing from Deputy PM David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed. The pressure on Starmer increases as the Mandelson-Epstein scandal unfolds, yet key figures remain firm in their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:18 IST
Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure
Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure to resign after the leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, publicly called for him to step down. This follows the controversial Mandelson-Epstein scandal, which has put the Prime Minister's leadership under scrutiny.

Despite the growing dissent, British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed have openly pledged their unwavering support for Starmer. They emphasize the necessity of maintaining focus on the Labour Party's mission to transform Britain.

In defense of Starmer, Lammy expressed his support on social media platform X, while Reed highlighted Starmer's leadership during the successful 2024 election. Both politicians insist that staying the course is crucial for the party's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Distillery Industry Pushes for Tax Cuts on Flex-Fuel Vehicles Amid Ethanol Surplus

Indian Distillery Industry Pushes for Tax Cuts on Flex-Fuel Vehicles Amid Et...

 India
2
Transforming Transit Hubs: NCRTC and SPA Delhi's Sustainable City Vision

Transforming Transit Hubs: NCRTC and SPA Delhi's Sustainable City Vision

 India
3
Railway Boost: Budgam-Banihal Trains Now Extend to Katra

Railway Boost: Budgam-Banihal Trains Now Extend to Katra

 India
4
Trump Administration's New Move to Limit Job Appeal Rights

Trump Administration's New Move to Limit Job Appeal Rights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026