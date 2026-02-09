Left Menu

NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli

Jayant Patil, leader of the NCP (SP), announced that the Sharad Pawar-led faction emerged as the single largest party in the Sangli Zilla Parishad with 18 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition secured a majority, reflecting local trust amid claims of authoritarianism and conflict in the district.

NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli
In a significant political development, Jayant Patil, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction (NCP SP), announced on Monday that his party had emerged as the single largest entity in the Sangli Zilla Parishad polls. Garnering 18 seats, the NCP SP secured a decisive leadership position in the district's political landscape.

The counting of votes, which included 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, revealed a clear majority for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Alongside the NCP SP's 18 seats, the Congress won 11, while Shiv Sena (UBT) secured one seat. Jayant Patil highlighted this victory as a testament to the MVA's influence and thanked the local electorate for their trust.

Patil criticized the previous administration, accusing it of authoritarianism and imposing unjust rules on farmers, which he claimed damaged local culture. The election outcome, he argued, reflected a public response to these issues, reaffirming the NCP SP's role in advocating for change in Sangli's political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

