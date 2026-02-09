Left Menu

Starmer Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Appointment Scandal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure and calls for resignation due to his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. amid ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Internal party dissent and recent senior aide resignations have intensified the scrutiny on Starmer's judgment and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:02 IST
Starmer Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Appointment Scandal
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under significant pressure following the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S., amid disclosed ties between Mandelson and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The situation has led to calls for Starmer to step down, including from Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour Party leader.

Two senior aides have resigned, increasing the scrutiny on Starmer's leadership. Tim Allan's resignation as communications chief follows the departure of McSweeney, previously Starmer's closest aide, who assumed responsibility for recommending Mandelson for the role. This turmoil is reflected in the Labour Party's declining support in Scotland since the 2024 election.

Starmer, determined to shift the narrative, addressed his office staff, emphasizing political unity and reform. Nonetheless, criticisms persist, including rising government borrowing costs due to investor concerns about a shift towards more left-leaning fiscal policies. Despite support from senior party members, Starmer faces intense challenges to refocus his efforts and restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026