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Firestorm in Odisha Assembly: Health Minister's Resignation Demanded

Chaos erupted in the Odisha assembly over the fire incident at a state-run hospital that claimed 12 lives. Opposition parties persistently demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The assembly proceedings were disrupted as members protested, leading to multiple adjournments and a walkout during budget discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:43 IST
Firestorm in Odisha Assembly: Health Minister's Resignation Demanded
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  • India

The Odisha assembly was plunged into chaos on Monday as opposition parties relentlessly demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. This followed a tragic fire at a state-run hospital that resulted in the deaths of 12 patients.

Despite multiple adjournments and speaker Surama Padhy's attempts to restore order, proceedings remained disrupted. Members of the BJD, Congress, and CPI(M) continued their protest for Mahaling's resignation.

Main opposition parties have made clear in all-party meetings that assembly operations would remain stalled unless accountability is taken for the incident. Meanwhile, treasury members lauded the health minister's past initiatives, further fueling the assembly discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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