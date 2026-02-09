Bikram Singh Majithia Defies Mann Government's 'False' Accusations

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, has vehemently criticized the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of fabricating cases to suppress his voice. During a gathering of Akali workers at Phagwara bypass, Majithia declared that he will continue to call out the government's actions despite his recent legal battles.

Majithia, who recently secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, stated that he remains undeterred by any further legal challenges imposed by the Mann government. He assured his supporters that he intends to maintain his outspoken stance on governmental issues.

Furthermore, Majithia claimed that Punjabis feel deceived by the Mann government's performance and expressed his belief that they are ready to rectify their electoral choice. He predicted that the Akali Dal would win back power in the 2027 assembly elections, criticizing the current state administration's handling of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)