YSRCP Criticizes Naidu's Policies, Alleges Mishandling of Government Employees and Harassment Scandal

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has condemned the coalition government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu, claiming its policies are causing significant distress and insecurity among government employees. State President of the YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing, Nalamaru Chandrasekhar Reddy, criticized the proposed rule of compulsory retirement after 33 years, arguing that it would force many out of service prematurely.

Reddy noted the retirement age increase from 60 to 62 by the previous government in support of employees and questioned the current administration's reversal. He also highlighted unmet election promises, such as interim relief and arrear payments, while salaries are often delayed.

The YSRCP accused a Jana Sena Party MLA of exploiting a government employee, unveiling a scandal that involves intimidation and unfulfilled marriage promises. They called for immediate action to protect employee rights and address these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)