Trump's Administration Advocates for Stability in West Bank

The White House reaffirmed President Trump's opposition to Israel annexing the West Bank, emphasizing that stability there aligns with the administration's peace objectives for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:06 IST
A White House official reiterated on Monday that President Donald Trump opposes Israel's annexation of the West Bank.

The official highlighted that maintaining stability in the West Bank is crucial for Israel's security and aligns with the administration's broader goals of achieving peace in the Middle East.

This statement reflects ongoing efforts by the U.S. to foster a stable environment and support diplomatic solutions in the region.

