Rahul Gandhi Meets TNCC Leaders Amidst Power-Sharing Talks
Senior TNCC leaders and district presidents will meet with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss alliance and seat-sharing with DMK. Recently, DMK's Kanimozhi met with Gandhi, sparking talks of power-sharing. TNCC chief assures there is no rift, and decisions will be made by Congress leadership.
Senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) are set to meet with party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss alliance strategies and seat-sharing dynamics. The newly appointed district presidents will join this significant gathering, underscoring its importance.
This meeting follows the recent visit of DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, reinforcing the ongoing dialog between key political entities. There have been whispers within the Congress ranks about seeking a share in power, although TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai has dismissed any notions of discord with the DMK.
A source reveals that the district presidents are in Delhi for a training session, during which Gandhi is expected to seek their opinions on alliances and strategic seat-sharing with the DMK. The outcome of these discussions could shape the Congress's future political engagements in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
