Karnataka Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Chief Minister's Post

In a developing political drama, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, publicly criticized Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for advocating his father, the current Chief Minister, to remain in office. Shivakumar warned that such statements could potentially harm the party.

With rumors swirling about a leadership contest within the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar departed for New Delhi, underlining that his trip was solely for attending the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting concerning upcoming state elections. He reiterated the Congress President's directive against public speculation.

The episode follows Yathindra Siddaramaiah's claim that the high command endorsed his father's tenure extension. This assertion was met with resistance from Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, who highlighted support for Shivakumar among MLAs, urging party discipline amidst leadership ambitions among CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

