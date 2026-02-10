Assam Congress Faces Turmoil Amid Allegations Against Party Chief

In a significant setback for Congress' election strategy in Assam, Sanju Boruah, the Vice Chairman of the Assam Congress Campaign Committee, has resigned from the party. His resignation follows allegations by State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi of acting as a 'Pakistani agent'.

Boruah, expressing his 'deeply troubled conscience,' cited grave national concerns over the allegations against Gogoi. He criticized Gogoi for a disconnect with grassroots issues and a disregard for party discipline. His resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlights these concerns and his decision, taken after careful moral introspection.

The resignation signals internal strife as Assam gears up for its Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Gogoi has approached the Supreme Court for intervention against the Chief Minister for revealing his children's details to the media, while refuting the SIT's claims citing a lack of evidence.