Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders
In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a session was adjourned after paying tributes to departed members BJP's Shyam Bihari Lal and SP's Vijay Singh Gond. Condolences were expressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting their public contributions. The assembly is set to resume with the state budget presentation.
10-02-2026 13:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly session was adjourned on Tuesday after members paid tributes to two recently deceased legislators.
BJP legislator Professor Shyam Bihari Lal and Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Singh Gond were honored with a two-minute silence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, moving the condolence motion, highlighted the significant contributions made by the two leaders to public life.
Lal, representing Faridpur, passed on January 2, and Gond, from Duddhi, died on January 8. Both leaders were lauded for their dedication to public service, with tributes emphasizing their roles in politics and the community.
