Political Storm Over 'Four Stars of Destiny': Unpublished Memoir Ignites Parliament Debate

The INDIA bloc MPs criticize the Centre over the Delhi Police's probe into the 'Four Stars of Destiny' circulation, alleging law enforcement 'misadventure'. Opposition claims the unpublished memoir is available online, while BJP demands action against Rahul Gandhi for quoting it in Parliament.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The controversy surrounding the 'Four Stars of Destiny' memoir has intensified with INDIA bloc MPs criticizing the Centre over Delhi Police's investigation into the leaked pre-print copies. The opposition labeled the probe a 'misadventure' by law enforcement.

Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned how pre-orders for the book were available if it wasn't published. Meanwhile, MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out the widespread circulation of pre-print copies for review, highlighting the changing nature of publication in the digital age.

Tensions escalated as BJP leaders called for a Breach of Parliamentary Privilege Motion against Rahul Gandhi for citing the book. While Delhi Police continue their investigation into the alleged leak, the political landscape remains divided over the implications of this unpublished memoir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

