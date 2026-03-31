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Karnataka's Financial Fortitude: Siddaramaiah Counters BJP Criticism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP's demand for a financial white paper, highlighting Karnataka's stable economic position compared to the BJP-led central government. He criticizes the union's fiscal management, emphasizing Karnataka's stronger GSDP growth and fiscal discipline. Siddaramaiah challenges misconceptions about the state's finances and criticizes BJP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:38 IST
Karnataka's Financial Fortitude: Siddaramaiah Counters BJP Criticism
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sharply criticized the state BJP president B Y Vijayendra for demanding a financial 'white paper', labeling it as a sign of Vijayendra's lack of economic understanding and political maturity.

The Chief Minister emphasized Karnataka's strong economic stability, contrasting it with the BJP-led central government's fiscal policies.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the state's GSDP growth and disciplined fiscal management, asserting the state's robust economic standing amidst provincial and national fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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