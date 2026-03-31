Karnataka's Financial Fortitude: Siddaramaiah Counters BJP Criticism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sharply criticized the state BJP president B Y Vijayendra for demanding a financial 'white paper', labeling it as a sign of Vijayendra's lack of economic understanding and political maturity.

The Chief Minister emphasized Karnataka's strong economic stability, contrasting it with the BJP-led central government's fiscal policies.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the state's GSDP growth and disciplined fiscal management, asserting the state's robust economic standing amidst provincial and national fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)