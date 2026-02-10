Left Menu

Youth Leader Quits AAP Over Centralized Governance in Goa

A youth wing leader from the Aam Aadmi Party resigned, criticizing the influence of Delhi leaders over Goan decisions. Siddhesh Bhagat, a national vice president, joins other significant resignations, citing dissatisfaction with neglect of local input and autonomy following poor local election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:49 IST
A youth wing leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa has stepped down, citing frustration over directives from the party's national leaders in Delhi. This resignation highlights ongoing tensions within the party's regional unit.

Siddhesh Bhagat, an influential figure in the party's youth wing and a key member from the Navelim Assembly constituency, announced his resignation to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Goa in-charge Atishi. He criticized the party's lack of attention to Goan voices, claiming decision-making was heavily influenced by leaders from Delhi.

This development follows a wave of resignations from senior AAP leaders in Goa, including former state unit president Amit Palekar and acting chief Shrikrishna Parab, after the party's poor performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections. Bhagat expressed his frustration over the party's continued use of the same leadership without consulting local leaders' aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

