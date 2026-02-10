Left Menu

Assam CM Files Massive Defamation Suit Against Congress Leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Congress leaders for making allegedly false and defamatory allegations. The accusations pertain to land occupation and inciting violence. The legal action follows claims made during a press conference by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:42 IST
Assam CM Files Massive Defamation Suit Against Congress Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken legal action against three senior Congress leaders, filing a defamation suit worth Rs 500 crore. The move comes after allegations were leveled against him during a recent press conference by Congress President Gaurav Gogoi.

Sarma has labeled the accusations, which include claims of land occupation and inciting violence, as false and malicious. He has taken to social media to announce the legal proceedings, which target Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi.

The allegations and subsequent lawsuit have stirred significant controversy in Assam's political sphere, underscoring the fraught relations between the ruling party and the opposition. Sarma's legal team aims to counteract what they deem to be baseless and damaging statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controversy

Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controve...

 India
2
After Special Revision, final voters' list published in Assam with 2.49 crore names, down by 0.97 pc from draft roll: EC official.

After Special Revision, final voters' list published in Assam with 2.49 cror...

 India
3
Tragic Unrest: Student Death Highlights Senegal's Fiscal Crisis

Tragic Unrest: Student Death Highlights Senegal's Fiscal Crisis

 Global
4
Indian Markets Surge Amid US Trade Deal Optimism

Indian Markets Surge Amid US Trade Deal Optimism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026