Assam CM Files Massive Defamation Suit Against Congress Leaders
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Congress leaders for making allegedly false and defamatory allegations. The accusations pertain to land occupation and inciting violence. The legal action follows claims made during a press conference by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken legal action against three senior Congress leaders, filing a defamation suit worth Rs 500 crore. The move comes after allegations were leveled against him during a recent press conference by Congress President Gaurav Gogoi.
Sarma has labeled the accusations, which include claims of land occupation and inciting violence, as false and malicious. He has taken to social media to announce the legal proceedings, which target Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi.
The allegations and subsequent lawsuit have stirred significant controversy in Assam's political sphere, underscoring the fraught relations between the ruling party and the opposition. Sarma's legal team aims to counteract what they deem to be baseless and damaging statements.
