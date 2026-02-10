Sharad Pawar's Health: Stable and Improving

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar has been hospitalized due to a chest infection. Doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune confirmed he is stable, with vital signs within normal limits.

The 85-year-old political leader was brought to the hospital from Baramati after experiencing breathing difficulty and a persistent cough. Dr. Simon Grant, a physician overseeing his treatment, reported that Pawar's condition has improved with ongoing medical management.

Family members, including Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and son Parth, visited the hospital to check on his health. Supporters have been asked to refrain from gathering to ensure routine patient care remains uninterrupted.

