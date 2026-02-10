Congress MP Slams Kiren Rijiju Over 'Baseless' Video Allegations
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticized Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for sharing a video that allegedly showed Congress MPs behaving 'degradingly' in Parliament. Gaikwad defended their actions as peaceful, refuting claims of aggression. Tensions continue between Congress and BJP over parliamentary proceedings and parliamentary sanctity.
On Tuesday, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad openly criticized Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for posting a video purportedly capturing Congress MPs' 'degrading behaviour' within Parliament's halls. The video, shared on X, depicted Gaikwad and fellow Congress MPs approaching the Treasury Benches armed with posters.
Speaking to ANI, Gaikwad dismissed Rijiju's accusations as 'baseless allegations,' insisting that waving posters was a peaceful protest and not an act of aggression. She questioned Rijiju's presence in the Parliament on that day, asking if he had already been aware of the contents of the video.
In a separate development, Congress MPs expressed their frustration over alleged biased treatment in the House, particularly during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla reportedly advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid entering the House to prevent potential unrest, revealing the fraught nature of current parliamentary dynamics.
