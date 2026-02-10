Macron's Call to Action: Strengthening Europe's Global Power

French President Emmanuel Macron has cautioned Europe to prepare for further hostility from the U.S., referring to the "Greenland moment" as a warning. In an interview, Macron emphasized the need for the EU to undertake reforms to enhance its global influence.

At a forthcoming summit in Belgium, Macron urged EU leaders to inject fresh energy into economic reforms to boost the bloc's competitiveness and counteract the influence of China and the U.S. He criticized the Trump administration's approach as "openly anti-European" and warned of potential tensions over digital regulation.

Macron highlighted the dual challenges posed by the U.S. and China, describing them as a significant shock to Europe. He called for more common borrowing within the EU to offset U.S. dollar dominance and support European investments. Macron championed a "Made in Europe" strategy despite resistance from some EU countries.