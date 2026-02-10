Opposition Challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Conduct

The Opposition has initiated a significant move against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, submitting a notice for his removal on the grounds of alleged partisanship and misuse of constitutional authority.

The notice, filed under Article 94 C of the Constitution, accuses Birla of hindering democratic processes by preventing opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, from expressing their views in Parliament. The move is supported by approximately 120 MPs from parties including Congress, DMK, and Samajwadi Party.

This unprecedented action criticizes Birla's conduct, citing his failure to curtail offensive remarks by a BJP MP and his baseless allegations against Congress members, which allegedly undermined parliamentary decorum. The Lok Sabha is expected to address this issue, with Speaker Birla instructing a review of the notice in accordance with procedural rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)