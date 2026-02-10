UBT's Pivotal Role in Chandrapur Mayoral Election

In a tightly contested Chandrapur mayoral election, Sangeeta Khandekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, winning by a slim margin of just one vote. The decisive support from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group played a crucial role in this outcome, tipping the scales in favor of the BJP.

UBT's strategic backing was instrumental in securing the BJP's victory despite the narrow numbers within the governing body. The ballot was marked by intense political negotiations and last-minute alliances, with every vote proving vital to the final result. This collaboration underscored the complexities of local political dynamics and provided the BJP a noteworthy win in the city.

Conversely, the contest for the Deputy Mayor's position took an unexpected turn. UBT's Prashant Danav claimed the position after a tie with the Congress candidate required a draw of lots, resulting in Danav's selection. The political landscape of the Chandrapur civic body shows BJP with 23 corporators, UBT holding 6, alongside 2 Independents and 1 Shiv Sena (Sinde) member, with 35 votes necessary for a majority, as AIMIM stayed neutral throughout the elections. Internal divisions within Congress and UBT's strategizing have become a point of analysis for political observers.