Ramadoss Lashes Out at DMK, Predicts Single-Digit Win in 2026

In a fiery criticism, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) administration under MK Stalin, describing it as the most ineffective in Tamil Nadu's history. Speaking at the PMK's Youth Wing meeting, he insisted that the past five years have seen unsurpassed administrative decline, with alarming deterioration in women's and children's safety.

Ramadoss pinpointed rampant drug sales as the government's monumental failure, accusing the DMK of overseeing around 7,000 murders during its tenure. Additionally, he argued that Tamil Nadu saw negative growth in agriculture. He portrayed Stalin's government as rudderless, afflicted by corruption and control by a small group of bureaucrats and businessmen.

With an eye on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Ramadoss boldly predicted that the DMK would be dramatically ousted, securing only single-digit seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance would clinch over 200 seats. He further claimed that the DMK's vote base is likely to shift to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), intensifying the party's losses. Likewise, the BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy labeled the Congress as a liability to the DMK-led coalition. Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram assured continued alignment with the DMK in the INDIA alliance.

