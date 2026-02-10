Left Menu

Ramadoss Lashes Out at DMK, Predicts Single-Digit Win in 2026

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss criticized the DMK's governance under MK Stalin, citing issues like drug sales, declining safety, and negative agricultural growth. Predicting a heavy defeat for DMK in 2026 elections, Ramadoss aligned with AIADMK and projected a shift of DMK votes to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:01 IST
Ramadoss Lashes Out at DMK, Predicts Single-Digit Win in 2026
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery criticism, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) administration under MK Stalin, describing it as the most ineffective in Tamil Nadu's history. Speaking at the PMK's Youth Wing meeting, he insisted that the past five years have seen unsurpassed administrative decline, with alarming deterioration in women's and children's safety.

Ramadoss pinpointed rampant drug sales as the government's monumental failure, accusing the DMK of overseeing around 7,000 murders during its tenure. Additionally, he argued that Tamil Nadu saw negative growth in agriculture. He portrayed Stalin's government as rudderless, afflicted by corruption and control by a small group of bureaucrats and businessmen.

With an eye on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Ramadoss boldly predicted that the DMK would be dramatically ousted, securing only single-digit seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance would clinch over 200 seats. He further claimed that the DMK's vote base is likely to shift to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), intensifying the party's losses. Likewise, the BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy labeled the Congress as a liability to the DMK-led coalition. Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram assured continued alignment with the DMK in the INDIA alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Second Life of LFP Batteries: Powering a Sustainable Future

The Second Life of LFP Batteries: Powering a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Telegram Faces New Curbs in Russia Amid Alleged Content Violations

Telegram Faces New Curbs in Russia Amid Alleged Content Violations

 Global
3
Fadnavis Backs RSS Amid Thackeray's Criticism, Announces Major State Developments

Fadnavis Backs RSS Amid Thackeray's Criticism, Announces Major State Develop...

 India
4
Bridging Trade Gaps: USMCA Talks and Detroit-Windsor Bridge Concerns

Bridging Trade Gaps: USMCA Talks and Detroit-Windsor Bridge Concerns

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026