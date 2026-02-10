India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

The Indian government has enacted a significant policy change, mandating social media platforms to delete unlawful content within three hours of being notified. This new rule, announced Tuesday, reduces the previous 36-hour timeframe and intensifies the scrutiny on technology companies like Meta and X to respond swiftly to legal directives.

This regulatory shift is part of India's broader amendment to its 2021 IT rules, which have been contentious points of dispute between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and international tech firms. The enforcement of this policy is likely to heighten existing challenges for these companies in navigating India's stringent digital governance landscape.

The Indian government's new compliance requirement underscores its continued effort to control online content and secure its cyberspace more effectively. However, the practical implications of enforcing such a rapid-response rule remain to be seen, as social media companies assess strategies to comply with these tightened regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)