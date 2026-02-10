Left Menu

India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

The Indian government has introduced a new regulation requiring social media companies to remove unlawful content within three hours of notification, a significant reduction from the previous 36-hour allowance. This poses a compliance challenge for technology giants like Meta and X, amid ongoing tensions over India's 2021 IT rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:42 IST
India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government has enacted a significant policy change, mandating social media platforms to delete unlawful content within three hours of being notified. This new rule, announced Tuesday, reduces the previous 36-hour timeframe and intensifies the scrutiny on technology companies like Meta and X to respond swiftly to legal directives.

This regulatory shift is part of India's broader amendment to its 2021 IT rules, which have been contentious points of dispute between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and international tech firms. The enforcement of this policy is likely to heighten existing challenges for these companies in navigating India's stringent digital governance landscape.

The Indian government's new compliance requirement underscores its continued effort to control online content and secure its cyberspace more effectively. However, the practical implications of enforcing such a rapid-response rule remain to be seen, as social media companies assess strategies to comply with these tightened regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

 India
2
Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Case...

 India
3
Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

 India
4
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026