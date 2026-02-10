Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit India for three days starting February 17. During his visit, Macron will engage in comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral ties. Key topics include regional, global interests, and collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled for a significant three-day trip to India beginning February 17, as revealed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.
During this visit, comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place, encompassing a wide range of subjects to fortify bilateral relations, MEA announced. Furthermore, significant regional and global issues, particularly cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, are set to be discussed.
Additionally, Macron and Modi will embark to Mumbai for the inauguration of the 'India-France Year of Innovation', showcasing a commitment to future collaboration in diverse sectors, according to the MEA statement.
