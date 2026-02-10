Left Menu

Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit India for three days starting February 17. During his visit, Macron will engage in comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral ties. Key topics include regional, global interests, and collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:05 IST
Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled for a significant three-day trip to India beginning February 17, as revealed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

During this visit, comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place, encompassing a wide range of subjects to fortify bilateral relations, MEA announced. Furthermore, significant regional and global issues, particularly cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, are set to be discussed.

Additionally, Macron and Modi will embark to Mumbai for the inauguration of the 'India-France Year of Innovation', showcasing a commitment to future collaboration in diverse sectors, according to the MEA statement.

TRENDING

1
Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

 India
2
Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Case...

 India
3
Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

 India
4
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026