Congress Leader's Reel Sparks Controversy with Pistol Flaunting
Matin Patel, a Congress leader and aide to a Kalaburagi MLA, is under investigation by police for a video replicating a scene from the movie 'Dhurandhar', where he is seen flaunting firearms. Authorities are assessing if the weapons are real and if any laws are violated.
- Country:
- India
In a move that has stirred controversy, Congress leader Matin Patel is under police scrutiny after posting a video on social media. The video depicts Patel flaunting arms while replicating a popular scene from the film 'Dhurandhar'.
Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D stated that his team is investigating the video's origins and authenticity of the weapons depicted. There is a specific focus on whether these firearms are real and if any legal conditions have been breached.
If the firearms are confirmed to be illegal or their use is found to violate any licensing agreements, actions will be pursued under the Arms Act, according to police authorities. The video has sparked debates regarding the responsible portrayal of weapons on social media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Kalaburagi
- Matin Patel
- video
- investigation
- police
- Dhurandhar
- arms
- weapon
- licensing
ALSO READ
GOP Targets ACA Insurers in Fraud Investigation
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Doon School Kidnapping Rumors Debunked: Principal and Police Set the Record Straight
Punjab Police Thwart ISI-Backed Bomb Plot in Amritsar
West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe