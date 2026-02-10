Left Menu

Congress Leader's Reel Sparks Controversy with Pistol Flaunting

Matin Patel, a Congress leader and aide to a Kalaburagi MLA, is under investigation by police for a video replicating a scene from the movie 'Dhurandhar', where he is seen flaunting firearms. Authorities are assessing if the weapons are real and if any laws are violated.

In a move that has stirred controversy, Congress leader Matin Patel is under police scrutiny after posting a video on social media. The video depicts Patel flaunting arms while replicating a popular scene from the film 'Dhurandhar'.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D stated that his team is investigating the video's origins and authenticity of the weapons depicted. There is a specific focus on whether these firearms are real and if any legal conditions have been breached.

If the firearms are confirmed to be illegal or their use is found to violate any licensing agreements, actions will be pursued under the Arms Act, according to police authorities. The video has sparked debates regarding the responsible portrayal of weapons on social media platforms.

