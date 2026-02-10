Delhi AQI Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Manipulating Pollution Data

Concerns over the credibility of Delhi's air quality metrics were ignited on Tuesday when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the BJP government's move to establish six new AQI monitoring stations in Delhi's verdant areas. AAP suggests this strategy is an attempt to skew pollution data rather than tackle the pressing issue.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj took to social media platform X, accusing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration of strategically placing monitoring stations in green areas to artificially lower AQI readings, while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) remains silent.

Bharadwaj highlighted these stations' locations in a press conference, calling attention to their placement in forested zones like Central Ridge, the JNU campus, and along the Yamuna river, areas devoid of significant pollution sources but chosen to misrepresent air quality data.

(With inputs from agencies.)