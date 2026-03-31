Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama
A confrontation erupted outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office over voter list manipulation allegations involving Form 6 misuse. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and TMC leaders have accused BJP of enrolling non-local voters, leading to a clash between protesters and police. Authorities are monitoring the volatile situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office following a clash between Trinamool Congress-backed booth-level officers and police over alleged voter list manipulation.
Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering unrest, amidst claims of improperly using Form 6 for illicit voter registration.
The situation intensified post-Adhikari's complaint as reports surfaced of BJP enrolling non-locals through massive Form 6 submissions, prompting a police intervention to curb conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Kerala: From Welfare to Infrastructure
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct
Punjab BJP Leader Highlights Border Issues in Meeting with Union Home Minister
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Roll Tampering in West Bengal
Leander Paes Joins BJP Amid West Bengal Election Fervor