Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama

Tensions escalated outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office following a clash between Trinamool Congress-backed booth-level officers and police over alleged voter list manipulation.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering unrest, amidst claims of improperly using Form 6 for illicit voter registration.

The situation intensified post-Adhikari's complaint as reports surfaced of BJP enrolling non-locals through massive Form 6 submissions, prompting a police intervention to curb conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)