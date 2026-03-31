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Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama

A confrontation erupted outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office over voter list manipulation allegations involving Form 6 misuse. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and TMC leaders have accused BJP of enrolling non-local voters, leading to a clash between protesters and police. Authorities are monitoring the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:18 IST
Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama
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Tensions escalated outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office following a clash between Trinamool Congress-backed booth-level officers and police over alleged voter list manipulation.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering unrest, amidst claims of improperly using Form 6 for illicit voter registration.

The situation intensified post-Adhikari's complaint as reports surfaced of BJP enrolling non-locals through massive Form 6 submissions, prompting a police intervention to curb conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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