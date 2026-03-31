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Mamata Banerjee Targets BJP Over Alleged Voter Manipulation in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls by including illegal voters from NDA-ruled states. She alleged this tactic was to influence Bengal's election outcome, citing large submissions of Form 6 applications as evidence. Banerjee plans to counter these actions and defend democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:49 IST
Mamata Banerjee Targets BJP Over Alleged Voter Manipulation in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to sway the state's upcoming elections by illegally including out-of-state voters in the electoral rolls.

During election rallies in Paschim Medinipur and Bankura, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is submitting an overwhelming number of Form 6 applications to bring in voters from NDA-ruled Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee's accusations followed a meeting between TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal. The TMC claims that nearly 30,000 such forms were submitted in a single day.

The situation has escalated with clashes reported between TMC and BJP supporters. Banerjee accused BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to delete names of minority and women voters under the SIR exercise, threatening legal action and promising to fight for the reinstatement of voter rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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