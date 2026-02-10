U.S. Immigration Officials Face Scrutiny Over Controversial Enforcement Actions

U.S. immigration leadership is under congressional scrutiny after the deaths of two citizens in Minnesota. This marks the first hearing since the controversial enforcement actions that sparked public outcry against President Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown.

Top officers from key immigration agencies are expected to answer tough questions from Democrats. The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have intensified demands for reform, especially as officials initially labeled them as domestic terrorists, despite contradictory video evidence.

The hearing also highlights the broader debates on immigration policy, focusing on practices in Minneapolis, where recent aggressive raids led to increased tension with local communities.

